Mulan will reportedly be the first of the live-action remakes from Disney to earn a PG-13 MPAA rating.
Mulan is the latest live-action remake from Disney, but it has been clear for a while that the upcoming film is taking a different approach. Most of the Disney live-action remakes so far have closely resembled their animated counterparts. Mulan is notably getting rid of several elements from the animated film to tell a more grounded story.
Disney’s Mulan remake will instead feature the songs from the animated film as a part of the score and not feature Mushu. There is now another element to Disney’s Mulan that will set it apart from the recent remakes from Disney. According to Exhibitor Relations, Disney’s Mulan remake has earned a PG-13 MPAA rating, “for sequences of violence.” This marks the first time that a live-action Disney remake will have a PG-13 rating.
Disney's live-action MULAN gets a PG-13: for sequences of violence.
Here is the official synopsis for Disney’s Mulan:
When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father. Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation…and a proud father.
Directed by Niki Caro from a screenplay by Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver and Elizabeth Martin & Lauren Hynek, Disney’s Mulan stars Yifei Liu as Mulan; Donnie Yen as Commander Tung; Jason Scott Lee as Böri Khan; Yoson An as Cheng Honghui; with Gong Li as Xianniang and Jet Li as the Emperor.
Disney’s Mulan will be released in theaters on March 27, 2020.
New ‘Titans’ Photos Show Off Aqualad And The Original Team
DC Universe has released eight brand new images from the upcoming fourth episode of the second season of Titans entitled, "Aqualad".
"Aqualad" will explore the dynamic among Dick Grayson/Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Donna Troy/Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), Hank Hall/Hawk (Alan Ritchson), Dawn Granger/Dove (Minka Kelly) and Garth/Aqualad (Drew Van Acker) and how four years prior, their tight-knit family dynamic developed only to have their personal feelings bleed more into their work only to be exacerbated by the arrival of a new villain.
These new images give fans a new look at Drew Van Acker as Aqualad as well as a couple of new looks at the original team united together for action. In particular, we get our best look at how the Aqualad suit translates onscreen in live-action form.
Here is the official synopsis for season two:
In Season 2, following the aftermath of their encounter with Trigon, Dick reforms the Titans. Under his supervision in their new home at Titans Tower, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together to hone their hero abilities and work together as a team. They are joined by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. Although these original Titans attempt to transition into a regular life, when old enemies resurface everyone must come together to take care of unfinished business. And as this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the arrival of Deathstroke brings to light the sins of the old Titans which threaten to tear this new Titans family apart once more.
The series stars Brenton Thwaites as Robin/Nightwing, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven, and Ryan Potter as Beast Boy. Newcomers for its sophomore outing include Joshua Orpin and Esai Morales playing Superboy and Deathstroke, respectively, while Chella Man and Chelsea Zhang have also joined the cast as Deathstroke’s children Jericho and Ravager. Natalie Gumede has signed on to play Mercy Graves and Game of Thrones star Iain Glen is on board as Bruce Wayne.
Titans season two is now airing on DC Universe.
