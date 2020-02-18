REPORT: ‘Mulan’ Becomes First Live-Action Disney Remake To Earn A PG-13 Rating

Mulan will reportedly be the first of the live-action remakes from Disney to earn a PG-13 MPAA rating.

Mulan is the latest live-action remake from Disney, but it has been clear for a while that the upcoming film is taking a different approach. Most of the Disney live-action remakes so far have closely resembled their animated counterparts. Mulan is notably getting rid of several elements from the animated film to tell a more grounded story.

Disney’s Mulan remake will instead feature the songs from the animated film as a part of the score and not feature Mushu. There is now another element to Disney’s Mulan that will set it apart from the recent remakes from Disney. According to Exhibitor Relations, Disney’s Mulan remake has earned a PG-13 MPAA rating, “for sequences of violence.” This marks the first time that a live-action Disney remake will have a PG-13 rating.

Ratings shocker. Disney's live-action MULAN gets a PG-13: for sequences of violence. — Exhibitor Relations Co. 2: Box Office Boogaloo (@ERCboxoffice) February 19, 2020

Here is the official synopsis for Disney’s Mulan:

When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father. Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation…and a proud father.

Directed by Niki Caro from a screenplay by Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver and Elizabeth Martin & Lauren Hynek, Disney’s Mulan stars Yifei Liu as Mulan; Donnie Yen as Commander Tung; Jason Scott Lee as Böri Khan; Yoson An as Cheng Honghui; with Gong Li as Xianniang and Jet Li as the Emperor.

Disney’s Mulan will be released in theaters on March 27, 2020.

Source: Twitter